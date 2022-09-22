1.5 million couples
made stronger.

One weekend. 75 locations. 100% satisfaction guarantee.

A getaway with a goal: oneness.

No marriage is static. Each day, each choice — you’re either moving closer together, toward oneness … or coasting farther apart.

At the intersection of a faith-based marriage conference and romantic retreat from everyday life, Weekend to Remember helps couples do just that — choose oneness. Whether you’re sending up an SOS for marital rescue or looking to foster an already flourishing connection, Weekend to Remember is your best next step toward being, and staying, one.

Sneak Peak: Weekend overview in under four minutes

Kyle and Makenna Gott have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in marriage. We captured their Weekend to Remember journey in this short video and learned what it’s really like for guests to attend.

Three days. A lifelong investment.

FRIDAY

7 – 9 pm

The Dream of Marriage

You came into marriage looking for a particular “happily ever after.” But then your love met reality. We’ll help you find the dream again.

SATURDAY

9 am – 5 pm

The Forgotten Dream

Let’s chat about what threatens your closeness, how to pull closer through conflict, and tips for the most satisfying sex.

SUNDAY

9 am – 12:30 pm

Making the Dream a Reality

Experience breakouts for blended families, for husbands, and for wives. Then we’ll cast a vision for a marriage bigger than just “happily ever after.”

See details >>

See details >>

See details >>

40+ Years of Experience

We’ve been fine-tuning our retreats for decades, keeping them timeless and relevant.

We walked into the conference with an agreement that we were divorcing. We walked out with an agreement that we were going to fight for our marriage. We are renewed and have the tools to make our marriage what God designed it to be.
– Married 3 years
This was our first time away from our kids as a couple since we adopted our first of four children nine years ago. We think it may have been ten years since the last time we were alone together for this long. We felt like we were on our honeymoon again! I forgot what good friends we are. We came here as parents and are going home as husband and wife again.
– Wife, married 13 years
We turned a curve. We feel like we needed this to get back on track. We are excited about how God is going to use our marriage to change our community and our children.
– Wife, married 9 years
We came to this weekend exhausted and disconnected. We are leaving renewed, refreshed and determined to continue on the journey toward oneness.
– Wife, married 1 year
Tremendous – It WOKE me up from the negative patterns I had fallen into concerning our marriage.
– Military husband, married 7 years
It gave a chance just to pump our brakes, and take a deep breath, and see what we needed to do for each other. We’re usually running around helping others, and we don’t mind, but we have to give that same energy to each other.
– Husband, married 26 years
96%

say it “greatly improved” their relationship

4 to 8

is the average marriage improvement reported on a scale of 1-10.

100%

satisfaction guarantee. If you don’t like it, we’ll refund your registration.

One Getaway. 75 Locations.

No matter where or when you attend, our goal is the same: to offer you encouragement, hope, and you-can-do-this tools to build and grow your marriage.