1.5 million couples
made stronger.
One weekend. 75 locations. 100% satisfaction guarantee.
A getaway with a goal: oneness.
No marriage is static. Each day, each choice — you’re either moving closer together, toward oneness … or coasting farther apart.
At the intersection of a faith-based marriage conference and romantic retreat from everyday life, Weekend to Remember helps couples do just that — choose oneness. Whether you’re sending up an SOS for marital rescue or looking to foster an already flourishing connection, Weekend to Remember is your best next step toward being, and staying, one.
Sneak Peak: Weekend overview in under four minutes
Kyle and Makenna Gott have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in marriage. We captured their Weekend to Remember journey in this short video and learned what it’s really like for guests to attend.
Three days. A lifelong investment.
FRIDAY
7 – 9 pm
The Dream of Marriage
You came into marriage looking for a particular “happily ever after.” But then your love met reality. We’ll help you find the dream again.
SATURDAY
9 am – 5 pm
The Forgotten Dream
Let’s chat about what threatens your closeness, how to pull closer through conflict, and tips for the most satisfying sex.
SUNDAY
9 am – 12:30 pm
Making the Dream a Reality
Experience breakouts for blended families, for husbands, and for wives. Then we’ll cast a vision for a marriage bigger than just “happily ever after.”
We’ve been fine-tuning our retreats for decades, keeping them timeless and relevant.
96%
say it “greatly improved” their relationship
4 to 8
is the average marriage improvement reported on a scale of 1-10.
100%
satisfaction guarantee. If you don’t like it, we’ll refund your registration.
One Getaway. 75 Locations.
No matter where or when you attend, our goal is the same: to offer you encouragement, hope, and you-can-do-this tools to build and grow your marriage.